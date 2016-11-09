Marjorie Hancock Phillips, 82, of Lexington, Va., and Menemsha died Thursday, Nov. 3, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington.

Marge was born April 7, 1934, in Oak Bluffs, daughter of Hariph Clayton and Marian (Bodfish) Hancock, both of Vineyard Haven. A music education major at the University of New Hampshire, Marge was an accomplished vocalist, harpist, and pianist, an avid supporter of music and the arts, and taught piano lessons for many years when she and husband Chuck first moved to Lexington. Marge was a member of the Lexington Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, where she faithfully served in numerous musical and volunteer capacities. She was director of youth choirs for 26 years, and founded the handbell program, which she directed for 20 years. Marge was an active member of the Mary Circle, and in 1998 was awarded an honorary life membership in the Presbyterian Women for her years of dedicated service to others. Marge was a faithful volunteer at Stonewall Jackson Hospital, serving for many years on the hospital’s Auxiliary board. In the 1970s Marge and husband Chuck founded the area’s first-ever newspaper recycling program through the Lexington High School Band Boosters, a program they led for over a decade. The Town & Country Garden and bridge clubs were among her many other interests and activities.

Surviving are her children and their families: son Charles “Chip” Phillips (Marsha) and their sons Chase, Adam, and Justin, all of Richmond, Va.; daughter Susan Weber (Ed) and their children Owen and Anna, all of Union, Maine; and daughter Anne Davey (Allan) and their sons Benjamin and Jason, all of Vineyard Haven; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she adored. Marge was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles (“Chuck”) Franklin Phillips Jr.; her sister Ruth (Hancock) Gilmour of Wayland and Menemsha; and her brother Herb Hancock of Chilmark.

A graveside service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven, at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 26. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lexington Presbyterian Church with Dr. William Klein officiating; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Marjorie may be sent to the Lexington Presbyterian Church in support of the music, choir, and handbell programs, or to the Stonewall Jackson Hospital Auxiliary.