New knee at a great hospital

To the Editor:

If you are thinking about having a knee, hip, or shoulder replaced, look no further than our own superb Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Of course, before I made the decision, I heard a lot of “Why aren’t you going to Boston to have it done?” Well, because I was on the committee to raise funds from Islanders to build the hospital, the theory being that if we built a better hospital, it would attract better doctors, and we could stay on-Island for many procedures and have our families close by.

Well, it worked! My excellent surgeon, Dr. Kevin Mabie, did an informational seminar about replacement at the hospital a few weeks before my procedure, which was attended by a hearty crowd, and he gave us all a lot of very good information. He is a consummate professional, and gave me a grand new knee. His nurse, Patty French, prepared me mentally and physically for every twist and turn that could occur during the process.

The hospital itself is a magnificent facility (also the finest art gallery on the Island; thank you, Monina Von Opel)! I was treated to the finest nursing care ever, experienced, kind, competent, professional, and all-around excellent. Thank you, Nina, Bea, Ann, Sandy, Chessly, and all the many terrific caregivers on the Acute Care floor. And not to forget Peter, the physical terrorist (oh, I mean therapist), who arrives at your bed of pain the day after and commands you to “Walk!” And walk you do, under his watchful and encouraging eye — I loved our walks in the fabulous roof garden …

So due to all of your generosity, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has emerged as a world-class facility — shedding its old reputation as a triage center — and enters into the 21st century well prepared to care for all Islanders for many years to come. Heartfelt thanks to all!

V. Jaime Hamlin

Vineyard Haven