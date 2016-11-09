The Greenhouse of Martha’s Vineyard, formerly known as COMSOG, has partnered with VFW’s Chef Deon and Scapegoats Goatscaping to host an organic benefit pig roast this Sunday, Nov. 13, at the VFW in Oak Bluffs, starting at 4 pm. The pig was locally donated, and will be cooked by Chef Deon, in addition to sides and desserts. The greenhouse is seeking donations for a silent auction to be held during the dinner. Proceeds will help replace the greenhouse roof. For more information, contact Cynthia Redshaw at 518-469-0411 or redshawfinocchio@aol.com.