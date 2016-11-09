Rising Tide is grateful

To the Editor:

Rising Tide Therapeutic Equestrian Center wishes to express our appreciation for the generosity of so many individuals and businesses that helped make our Oct. 7 “Rock Your Boots” event a success.

Rising Tide is able to touch and transform the lives of so many people through therapeutic horsemanship and equine activities, and it just would not be possible without the support of our community. Special thanks to the Martha’s Vineyard Sailing Camp, the Mike Benjamin Band, our event planner Leah Fraumeni, Lucy Menton of Lucy’s Rustic Grub, France Pizzella the Traveling Bartender, the numerous individuals and businesses that donated items for our silent auction, and finally, our volunteers, who work endlessly to see our mission at Rising Tide through.

Therapeutic horsemanship and equine-assisted activities have become a recognized option in helping individuals with a range of disabilities. We now serve over 150 individuals each year, with the help of over 1,000 hours of volunteer service. We extend an invitation to the community to visit, meet our horses and staff, observe firsthand the joys and achievements of our participants, and get involved if you are as moved as we are.

Please call us at 508-693-1185 or email us at info@RisingTidetec.org for more information, or visit our webpage, risingtidetec.org, and like us on Facebook!

Susan Fieldsmith, president, board of directors

Rising Tide Therapeutic Equestrian Center