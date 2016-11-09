Robert Carpenter

Robert Glenn (Bob) Carpenter, the elder son of H. Glenn and Mary Jane Carpenter of Edgartown, died at his home in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 2, of a heart condition. He was the devoted husband of Amy Garner Carpenter of Pittsburgh, and the loving father of Jane Sarah Carpenter.

Bob was born in Pittsburgh on August 29, 1969, and was a graduate of the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. He made many summer visits to the Island, both working and visiting his family. He learned his carpentry skills from Harold Chapdelaine, and his people skills from David Vigneault, when he worked for Vineyard Employment Options over 20 years ago. Many of his clients still remember him fondly. But his heart always remained in Pittsburgh, where he lived, loved, and sadly, died too young.

In addition to his wife, daughter, and parents, he will be missed by his brother, William (Bill) Calvin Carpenter (Ellen), his in-laws, Jeff and Beth Garner, and his multitudes of friends from all walks of life. His funeral service was held Nov. 6 in Martinsburg, Pa., and a celebration of his life will be held later in Pittsburgh.