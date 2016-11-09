South Mountain Co., the West Tisbury architecture, building, and energy company, is one of more than 1,800 companies in the U.S. and 50 other countries that have been certified as B-Corps (Beneficial Corporations) over the past decade. According to a press release, B-Corps certification recognizes companies which consider the public good — factors such as environmental sustainability, community benefit, and workplace democracy — in their corporate decisions rather than financial return only.

SMC president John Abrams recently attended the Best for the World Gathering, held at the University of California, Berkeley, in partnership with the Haas School of Business and the Center for Responsible Business. At the gathering, South Mountain was recognized as No. 1 in the overall awards for Best for the World in the 10- to 49-employees category.

The B-Corps Best for the World list honors businesses that earned an overall score in the top 10 percent of all Certified B Corporations on the B Impact Assessment, a rigorous and comprehensive assessment of a company’s impact on its workers, community, and the environment.

“This is a remarkable collection of companies working for the ‘triple bottom line’ of people, planet, and profits,” says Abrams. “We were very surprised to be at the top of the list. We were also recognized as No. 1 in the Best for Workers category, and No. 25 in Best for the Environment. So I guess we know where we need to put more effort!”

In 2012, Massachusetts was the 11th state to pass legislation to permit corporations to register and operate as Benefit Corporations. South Mountain was one of the first companies in the state to do so. At present, 31 states have passed Benefit Corporation legislation.