Tisbury police consulting still underway

The Tisbury police department continues to be reviewed by West Tisbury consulting firm Strategic Policy Partnership, LLC. “We’re formulating their initial assessment for the board of selectmen in the next few weeks,” Robert Wasserman, chairman of the consulting firm, said to The Times last week. The contract was approved in August by the Tisbury board of selectmen, and costs approximately $19,000.

Mr. Wasserman has conducted reviews in the past for various towns, including Tisbury. Robert C. Haas, public commissioner in the Cambridge police department, is conducting the groundwork.

Mr. Wasserman said that Mr. Haas has interviewed almost everyone in the department, and that more interviews are being conducted in the upcoming week. Aside from interviewing the department, consultants have used surveys, interviewed people in the community, and observed the department.

According to the contract proposal, the consulting firm aimed to interview employees within the department, including the police chief, the lieutenant, sergeants, patrol officers, special police officers, and traffic control officers, in order to understand what they believe would be improvements within the department and how they could better their role within it.

The proposal said that commissioner Haas will provide town administrator Jay Grande and chief of police Dan Hanavan with a plan that covers promotional processes, assigning officers distinct responsibilities, establishing the duties of what a corporal position would be, improving orientation training for new employees, and establishing groupings where a sergeant would oversee a group. Mr. Wasserman said that they were on schedule for a completion date of Dec. 1.