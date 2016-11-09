Water Is Life concert and benefit for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Water Protectors

Earth Tribe Singers Melanie Sroka-Chaunce and Carole Vandal have organized Water Is Life, a benefit concert for #NoDAPL, being held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 10 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. According to a press release, they have lined up a roster of great musicians, including Kate Taylor and Jemima James, Earth Tribe Singers, Phil DaRosa and friends, Willy Mason, Black Brook Singers, Alex Karalekas, and Valerie Sonnenthal. All proceeds from the evening will support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Water Protectors. There will be a potluck dinner, and everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share. If anyone is interested in volunteering, please contact Carole Vandal at carolevandal@gmail.com or 508-955-9080.