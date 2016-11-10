How should homeowners prepare for the colder weather?

“Tie back and wrap all plants. Make sure all outside water is shut off and drained to prevent any water damage. Clean out all of your gutters. Have snow shovel and salt handy. Park your car backward, to get out easier in the morning in case of snow. Keep an emergency kit in the car. Have a Millers Professionals card handy, in case you need a fall cleanup, snowplowing, or any carpentry help.” – Chris Miller, Miller Professionals Co.