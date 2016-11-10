Martha’s Vineyard Junior High football team defeated in final game of the season

Updated 11:15 am Thursday

The Martha’s Vineyard Junior High team was defeated by Mashpee 24-22 on Wednesday night at their only home game this season. First year Head Coach Zeke Vought led the Junior High team to a 2-6 record in their final game. Mashpee dominated initially, with the Vineyard down by 18 points at the half. The Vineyard came back strong in the second half, thanks in part to a cheering crowd of parents and friends.

The original version of this story incorrectly reported the score of the game.