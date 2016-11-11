Real Estate Transactions: October 10 – 14, 2016

Aquinnah

Oct. 11, Rebecca Damon Prager sold 66R State Rd. to Nicholas C. Bologna for $40,000.

Oct. 12, Laurie A. Burnett sold 7 Tar Barrel Rd. to Ezra Palmer and Jane H. Hammerslough for $1,050,000.

Chilmark

Oct. 14, Polarex MV I LLC sold 11 Stonewall Rd. to Andrew J. and Kyra B. Frank, trustees of the Frank Family Living Trust, for $4,186,000.

Oct. 14, Marshall E. Carroll, Jr. and R. Samuel Carroll, trustees of the Carroll Nominee Trust, sold 21 Carroll Lane to Frederic R. and Jill C. Bernhard for $940,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 11, Dodie H. Anderson, trustee of the Anderson Nominee Trust sold 87 Pease’s Point Way North to Diane Whelan, trustee of the Diane M. Whelan 2004 Revocable Trust, for $1,750,000.

Oct. 12, Louis V. and Joann B. Broccoli, trustees of the Broccoli Family Trust, sold 8 Pease’s Point Rd. to John J. and Jill R. Coyle for $935,000.

Oct. 13, Arnold C. and Beverly P. Greenberg sold 100 Mattakesett Way to Sanford Loewentheil for $3,115,000.

Oct. 14, Michael A. Balicki and Donna Balicki sold 6 Old Squaw Circle to Edgartown Design Group LLC for $475,000.

Oct. 14, John G. Hearn sold a 44% interest in 22 Chase Rd. to Dean A. and Kay M. Shimer for $150,000.

Oct. 14, John W. and Jane C. Steinmetz sold 9 Mullen Way to Christopher Lewis Hall, a/k/a Christopher Hall, for $827,750.

Oct. 14, Janet D. Pogue sold 52 Bold Meadow Rd. to S. Christopher Scott and Pamela C. Scott for $1,195,000.

Oct. 14, Robert H. Burpee sold 61 Curtis Lane to Katie D. and David A. Halsey, trustees of the Katie D. Halsey Revocable Trust, for $2,400,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 13, Daniel F. and James G. Krawiecki sold 25 Ocean Ave. to Robert E. and Stacy T. Malecki for $1,000,000.

Oct. 14, Rosemary K. Hildreth sold 34 Puritan Drive to Donald and Paula Jacobs for $815,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 14, William P. and Nancy J. Lanza sold a lot on Dudley St. to Florance W. McElroy, trustee of the Sulthorne MV Realty Trust, for $538,000.

Oct. 14, Wells Fargo Bank, successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, NA., successor by merger to Wachovia Mortgage FSB, f/k/a World Savings Bank, FSB and current holder of a mortgage from Erin K. Blair and Randa Blair to World Savings Bank, FSB, sold 49 Edgartown Rd. to Walter K. Belcher, trustee of the WKB Real Estate Investment Trust, for $260,000 by foreclosure deed.

West Tisbury

Oct. 13, Louis E. and Kathryn H. Magistrini sold 53 Stoney Hill Rd. to Albert and Patricia Mark for $382,500.