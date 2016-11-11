Real Estate Transactions: October 17 – 21, 2016

Aquinnah

Oct. 18, Robert N. Shapiro, Personal Representative of the Yvette Eastman (a/k/a Yvette Szekely Eastman) estate, sold a lot on East Pasture Rd. to John E. McDonald, Jr. and Melissa M. McDonald for $1,050,000.

Oct. 20, Candace A. Nichols sold a lot on Moshup Trail to James F. Reynolds, trustee of Upper Moshup Trail Nominee Trust, for $270,000.

Chilmark

Oct. 19, Marshall E. Carroll, Jr. and R. Samuel Carroll, trustees of the Carroll Nominee Trust sold 299 Middle Rd. to Marshall E. Carroll, Jr. and Kathie L. Carroll for $330,000.

Oct. 19, Jonathan S. Barnett, Personal Representative of the Arnold M. Geiger estate and the Ruth Geiger estate, sold 8A Clambelly Rd. to Adam Geiger and Colette Beaudry for $950,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 18, Corrine A. Costello and Linda L. Eckles, trustees of the 25 Sampson Avenue Realty Trust, sold 25 Sampson Ave. to Daniel Dardenne and Jeannette P. Dardenne for $440,000.

Oct. 19, Melodye Grant Bucci sold 9 Briggs Rd. to William E. Rice, Jr. and Maureen R. Rice for $3,550,000.

Oct. 19, Cow Bay Properties LLC and Joanne Schacht, f/k/a Joanne Singleton, sold 8 Blue Heron Way, 10 Blue Heron Way, and 130 Beach Rd. to Blue Heron Way LLC for $800,000.

Oct. 20, Landvalue LLC sold 29 Nineteenth St. North to JMP Property & Development LLC for $165,000.

Oct. 21, Francis M. Palcynski, 2nd and Letha W. Palczynski sold 18 Thaxter Lane to Sharon Sim-Maurer for $1,450,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 17, Mary Love, trustee of Rayetta Perkins-Jones Revocable Trust, sold 103 New York Ave. to Euniqua Holding LLC for $545,000.

Oct. 17, Peter M. Martell, trustee of the Peter Martell Revocable Trust sold 21 Hudson St. to MV Dream LLC for $1,032,500.

Oct. 17, Donald E. and Margie S. Bell sold 62 Barnes Rd. to Phieu Thi Phan, Khuyen Kim Ho, and Phuong-Lan T. Ho for $490,000.

Oct. 20, Richard Wojtczak sold 79 Prospect St. to Walter F. Petzinger for $775,000.

Oct. 20, Albert H. and April L. Hamel sold 10 Wood Duck Way to Paula A. Harker for $1,275,000.

Oct. 21, West Acton American Service Center Inc. sold Unit 23, Beach Rd. to Allen Hinkson and Avis E. Hinkson for $71,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 17, Manuel Estrella, 3rd, Clifford Estrella, and John Estrella, individually and as trustees of the Estrella State Road Realty Trust, sold 37 State Rd. to Seven Hills Community Services Inc. for $1,100,000.

Oct. 19, James C. Hansen, 3rd and Maria M. Hansen sold Unit 20 and Unit B-13, 124 Skiff Ave., to Scott A. Gomes and Joann M. Pereira for $173,000.

Oct. 19, Jodie Margaret Apeseche and Frank Peter Apeseche, Jr. sold a lot on Howard St. to 58 Howard St. LLC for $512,500.

Oct. 20, Susan M. Pace, f/k/a Susan A. Martin, sold a lot on Bernard Circle to JEA Group LLC for $200,000.

Oct. 20, Helene Brown and Henry Kudish sold Unit 10, 264 Sandpiper Lane to Susan and Rodney Hass for $640,000.

Oct. 21, Janet McLean, Matthew J. McLean, and Amber B. McLean sold 42 Betty’s Lane to Matthew and Katherine Stedman, trustees of the Finch Mountain Realty Trust, for $1,006,750.

West Tisbury

Oct. 17, Ernest S. Henley, Sr. sold 234 Vineyard Meadow Farms Rd. to Patricia J. and Arthur W. Nichols for $607,500.