Real Estate Transactions: October 24 – 28, 2016

Aquinnah

Oct. 28, Donald R. Worley, Personal Representative of the Will of Leonard F. Vanderhoop, Jr., sold a lot off Moshup Trail to S. Fain Hackney, trustee of Aquinnah Lot 513 Realty Trust, for $250,000.

Chilmark

Oct. 28, Jill Goodman, trustee of PG Nominee Trust, sold 69 Cobbs Hill Rd. to Will Seward and Michelle Nan Kim Seward for $1,000,000.

Oct. 28, Jill Goodman, trustee of PG Nominee Trust, sold 72 Cobbs Hill Rd. to Joan Hartley and James E. Hartley for $7,650,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 25, Colonial Reproductions Inc. sold 7 Field Club Lane to Thomas Justin Dodd and Rachel Dodd for $3,050,000.

Oct. 27, Jonathan Chatinover and Elizabeth O’Connor sold 23 Windsor Drive to Raphael Magri for $725,000.

Oct. 27, Mary Jane Grant sold 18 Pent Lane to David and Mary Ellen Croteau for $1, 650,000.

Oct. 27, John H. and Eileen V. Johannessen sold 149 Litchfield Rd. to Michael E. and Janice A. Culbert for $1,165,000.

Oct. 27, Marjojo LP sold 5 Cottle Lane to Lee C. and Kristin J. Samson for $1,670,000.

Oct. 28, David C. Brick, trustee of 64 Pinehurst Realty Trust, sold 64 Pinehurst Rd. to Charbrook Inc. for $522,500.

Oct. 28, Tanyha Lapinski Murphy sold 123 Litchfield Rd. to Michael W. Coffey and Kathleen M. Nagle for $790,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 17, Alexander C. Stark, Jr., trustee of the Dorothea Margaret Stark Revocable Trust, sold 8 Harvester Way to Patrick G.E. Leary and Lisa A. Leary for $1,350,000.

Oct. 24, Lisa M. Cohen, trustee of the Lisa M. Cohen 1999 Revocable Trust, sold 270 Sea View Ave. to Roger Bamford, Barbara Holden, and Laura Thomas for $2,300,000.

Oct. 24, Wade W. Sonnenberg sold 10 Quantapog Rd. to Foluso Omotola Olubanjo for $1,230,000.

Oct. 28, Kenneth L. Waller, trustee of Kenney Family 2011 Irrevocable Trust, sold 20 Harbor Lane, a/k/a 20 Old Harbor Lane, to Mark F. Martecchini and Laurie Lee Martecchini for $749,000.

Oct. 28, David K. Timour sold 172 County Rd. to Shawn E. Spillane for $426,500.

Tisbury

Oct. 24, Susan Fairbanks sold Lot 133 Winyah Circle to Richard and Kelly McElhinney for $250,000.

Oct. 26, Ian MacLachlan sold 21 Oklahoma Ave. to Reinaldo Dos Santos for $432,981.65.

Oct. 27, Ellen O’Brien sold 222 Daggett Ave. to Eric M. and Kristy A. Brooks for $700,000.

Oct. 27, Jonathan Edward Pangia and Jorinda Pangia sold 116 Stonegate Lane to Christopher Mellen and Elaine P. Mellen for $950,000.

Oct. 28, Allen B. Flanders and Jeffrey C. Bezanson, as trustees of the Florence L. Flanders 1996 Discretionary Trust, and Christopher A. Flanders and Noreen M. Flanders, as trustees of the H. Brian Flanders 1992 Trust, and Allen B. Flanders and H. Brian Flanders, as Personal Representative of the Estate of of the Florence Lord Flanders, sold 76 Skiff Ave. to Christopher P. and Caroline A. Gagliardi for $640,000.

Oct. 28 West Shop LLC sold 959 Main St. to Kington House LLC for $7,500,000.

Oct. 28, Jonathan V. Snyder, trustee of Snyder Realty Trust, sold 138 Pasture Gate Rd. to Thomas J. Friedmann and Amy D. Anderson for $2,526,000.

Oct. 28, Morton M. and Shirley S. Rosenberg, trustees of Shirley S. Rosenberg Nominee Trust, sold 31 East Sound Lane to David and Doreen Chemerow for $2,325,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 28, John Richard and Kara Marie McCartney sold 134 Oak Lane to Paul and Mary Brissette and Jarret F. Brissette for $760,000.