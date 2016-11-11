Times Travel: Standing the test of time

Over the years, countless businesses have popped up and closed up on Martha’s Vineyard. Maintaining a viable, profitable business on the Island is no small feat. Meet Your Merchant celebrates local businesses and applauds those companies that have continued on through challenging economic conditions, in a very unique market.

Congratulations to these businesses coming up on milestone anniversaries next year. Is your business celebrating an important anniversary? Let us know at onisland@mvtimes.com