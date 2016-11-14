Airport commission will present final master plan to the public

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission (MVAC) will hold a public meeting to present the final version of the airport master plan at 4 pm on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Katharine Cornell Theater on Spring Street in Vineyard Haven. A representative from Jacobs Engineering Group, who advises the airport in its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) preparation work, will present the plan, which was approved by the MVAC on Oct. 13. It lays out long-range business goals over a 20-year period, and is approved and largely funded by the FAA.

Rather than suggesting airport expansions, many of the projects focus on making improvements to the terminal itself to better accommodate passengers.

The capital improvement plan (CIP) is a major component; it maps out 17 projects over the course of seven years, costing a total of $27,585,500. The FAA pays 90 percent of that, while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) pays 5 percent. The airport is responsible for the remaining 5 percent — $1.4 million.

“It projects the traffic and uses of the airport over that 20-year period,” said airport manager Ann Crook, “and develops the projects that will support the expected use of the airport.”