The Barn, Bowl & Bistro is offering a “Turkeys for Turkeys” charity program through Nov. 15. Get three strikes in a row, and a turkey is donated to a local food pantry. The alley is teaming up with The Lanes Bowl & Bistro in Mashpee to offer the week-long promotion. The fundraiser has already brought in over 70 turkeys to nearby charities. For more information, visit thebarnmv.com or call 508-696-9800.