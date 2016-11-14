David Palmer was born in January 1951, the third son of Alison and Edward Palmer, following Teddy and Andy, and followed later by a sister, Laurie.

He lived on Lenox Avenue in Albany, N.Y., and then moved to Slingerlands, N.Y., where he attended Bethlehem Central Schools and then Maplebrook School. He graduated from Riverview School on the Cape.

David loved music, and he loved to dance. He was an avid reader, especially of mysteries, and the best correspondent in the world — he kept all his family and friends connected through his letter writing and phone calls. Choosing the right stamps for his letters was an art form in itself, not to mention the stickers.

David had a rock ’n’ roll heart with a heavy metal edge, and was deeply loved.

He had a phenomenal memory, and a dry sense of humor given away by the twinkle in his eye. A sociable guy, he surprised people with his discerning and forgiving nature and the depth of his feeling. David enjoyed his housemates and friends at 264 South Main Avenue and at Equinox in Albany, and at the Royal Falmouth, and we thank them.

He came to Thanksgiving and he brought mints.

David’s family includes and has included the late Teddy Palmer, Andy (Onnie) and nephews Tony and the late Luke Palmer of Chilmark; Laurie Palmer and Debbie Gould; his second mother Melissa Palmer; the late Trina McCandless; Erick McCandless and Antoinette Villani; Sarah (Frank) and nieces Ericka and Emily Slingerlands; cousins Del, Wendy, Ted and Sarah, April, and Marian Anderson; and cousins Anne, Catherine, Diana, and the late Jack Lord.