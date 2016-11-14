MVRHS boys soccer loses 3-1 to Medway

Cinderella season ends in sectional semifinals.

By
Jack Shea
Elias Fhagen-Smith kicks the ball during the Vineyard's game against Somerset during the first tournament game. —Stacey Rupolo

The 2016 Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys soccer season ended Thursday night in Bourne with a 3-1 loss to Medway High School in the south sectional semifinals of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state tournament.

Miles Jordi got the seventh-seeded Vineyarders on the board first, with an early first-half goal, before the sixth-seeded Mustangs pulled ahead with two scores later in the first half, then added an insurance goal in the second half.

This season, the inspired Vineyarders (15-6) rebounded from a 1-3 start and had been on a 14-2 winning run before Thursday’s contest, knocking off defending Division 3 champ Norton and second-seed Dover-Sherborn to advance to the semifinals, the third consecutive year the Vineyarders have gone deep into MIAA tournament play.