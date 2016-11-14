MVRHS boys soccer loses 3-1 to Medway

The 2016 Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys soccer season ended Thursday night in Bourne with a 3-1 loss to Medway High School in the south sectional semifinals of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state tournament.

Miles Jordi got the seventh-seeded Vineyarders on the board first, with an early first-half goal, before the sixth-seeded Mustangs pulled ahead with two scores later in the first half, then added an insurance goal in the second half.

This season, the inspired Vineyarders (15-6) rebounded from a 1-3 start and had been on a 14-2 winning run before Thursday’s contest, knocking off defending Division 3 champ Norton and second-seed Dover-Sherborn to advance to the semifinals, the third consecutive year the Vineyarders have gone deep into MIAA tournament play.