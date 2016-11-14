Samuel Tatelbaum died peacefully at Framingham Union-Metro West Hospital on Nov. 9 at the age of 71, after a long illness.

Sam was born Sept. 1, 1945, at the New England Hospital in Boston. He graduated from Dorchester High in 1963. After attending trade school for two years, he started his career at Honeywell Computer Systems. Sam was a natural on computers. He worked at Honeywell for 24 years, growing his knowledge as computers changed. In 1987, Sam and his wife moved to the Vineyard. Sam continued working for Honeywell from the Vineyard for two more years.

On-Island, Sam worked for NAPA, Hinckley Home Center, and Cape Air. He would also help friends out when they had computer problems. Due to his health, Sam retired early at the age of 62.

Sam loved working at Cape Air and all the friends he made there. He also loved going out on his boat, and never wanted to be anywhere but the Vineyard.

Sam was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers. He is survived by his wife Jean, nephews David and Marc Tatelbaum, and nieces Amy Lombardo, Lori Nadeau, Leslie Smith, and Marcia Tatelbaum. In addition, he is survived by numerous great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom live off-Island.

No services will be held for Sam, and he will be put to rest in the spring. Sam loved all dogs, but especially greyhounds. For those who would like to give in Sam’s memory, please give to a charity of your choice or to Greyhound Rescue, P.O. Box 507, Mendon, MA 01756.