Gift show preview

The preview party for the 14th annual Holiday Gift Show at Featherstone Center for the Arts will take place this Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 pm. Friday’s guests will have the first chance to purchase affordable handmade gifts from more than 40 Island artists. Goods include apparel, scarves, cards, jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments, and more. The Holiday Gift Show will be open each day from 12 to 4 pm through Dec. 18, except for Thanksgiving day. For more information, call 508-693-1850 or visit featherstoneart.org.