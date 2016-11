The annual Turkey Open tennis tournament will take place at Airport Fitness in West Tisbury this Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. There will be two levels of mixed doubles matches, plus raffle prizes, a Vineyard Tennis Center memory contest, and homemade turkey sandwiches. There will be a $20 member entry fee, in honor of the center’s 20th anniversary, and a $79 entry fee for nonmembers. For more information, call 508-696-8000 or visit airportfitnessmv.com.