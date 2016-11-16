Aquinnah: Band Together

The presidential election did not turn out as I’d hoped. It’s been hard to muster anything other than sadness, anger, and despair for the past week. My most immediate concern is for the people of this nation who are of color, belong to a religion that is not Christian, immigrants, LGBTQ, female, or poor. The campaign the president-elect ran encouraged such racism, sexism, homophobia, and xenophobia that I worry that a torrent of abuse will be rained down upon anyone who is not (or who does not appear to be) a straight white male. It makes me remarkably sad that the lives of all Americans (and those waiting to become Americans) are so disregarded. I am genuinely frightened of what the next four years will be like. Perhaps we will band together and fight for the rights and lives of the disenfranchised and abused. I truly hope so.

The benefit for the Standing Rock protesters this past Saturday at the Chilmark Community Center was wonderful, and a very successful fundraiser as well. Per numbers that I received from the planners of the event, it raised about $10,000, and approximately 400 people showed up. The money raised goes to the Sacred Stone Camp Fund, to directly support the Native Americans from many tribes who are gathered there to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is slated to cross sacred lands.

This Friday, Nov. 18, there will be a CD release party at Pathways (at the Chilmark Tavern space) for Jemima James. She is releasing her new CD titled “When You Get Old.” Jemima will perform, along with special guest musicians. The party will be from 7 to 9 pm, and refreshments will be served.

At the library, this week: The Book Group is meeting tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 pm to discuss Sara Gruen’s “At the Water’s Edge.” Refreshments will be served. Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft is on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. The Afterschool Club meets on Tuesday at 4 pm. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 pm, a brand-new knitting group will meet at the library for the first time. Yarn and needles will be provided. Feel free to bring your own supplies as well.

Congratulations to Lisa Vanderhoop, who is featured in Vineyard Style Magazine this month, their fall issue. Lisa is a local photographer, known for her Vineyard Seadogs calendar. There is a five-page spread all about her. I can’t wait to read it. Happy birthday to Tiffany Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Friday.

There will be a yard sale at Sargent Gallery this Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 pm, featuring a little art, some household items, rugs, antiques, equestrian gear, and vintage and designer clothing, among other paraphernalia. Everyone is welcome to stop by. The gallery will also be open, serving cider and refreshments. The Sargent Gallery will be having a new show, with an Open House on Thanksgiving weekend, Friday through Sunday, from 12 to 4 pm.

Please call 508-645-2776 for more information.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is looking for people from each town to become new volunteer class leaders for “My Life My Health.” This proven program is designed to help people manage their chronic conditions and learn and engage in strategies and approaches to stay healthy. Class leaders will learn to help participants adopt healthy behaviors that include exercise, cognitive symptom management, coping mechanisms, and communication with physicians. This free four-day training will be held on Dec. 5, 6, 12, and 13 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Preregistration is required. Training materials, lunch, and snacks will be provided. For more information, email ksamways@ihimv.org or call 508-627-5797, ext. 114.