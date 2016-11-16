Edgartown: Holiday Festivals Begin

This has been an interesting week, to say the least. While the Island and Massachusetts went with Hillary Clinton in the election, that was certainly not the case with the rest of the country. As a political science major back in the day, the political process and our government fascinate me, and certainly never more so than last Tuesday night. As my cable isn’t currently functioning, I was glued to my phone all night. Here’s hoping that Trump will lead us into a successful four years.

The Historic District celebrated its expansion on Saturday by planting the first Edgartown Historic District signpost in front of the Harbor View Hotel. The current and past members of the Historic District, as well as some members of the public, participated in the event, which culminated in a champagne toast provided by the Harbor View.

There will be a fantastic Harry Potter Party on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5 until 7 pm in the Children’s Room at the Edgartown library. They will have a computerized sorting hat, a scavenger hunt, door prizes, and appropriate treats (Butterbeer, Chocolate Frogs, Edible Broomsticks). Costumes are encouraged. The Children’s Room will be closed between 4 and 5 pm to get ready for the party.

Felix Neck will be hosting its 36th annual Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 am until 3 pm. This celebration of fall is a Vineyard tradition held the day after Thanksgiving. There will be hayrides, face painting, live music, food, wreathmaking, crafts for kids, live animals, and trail walks. There is something for everyone, and fun to be had by the whole family! The cost is $6 for members and $9 for nonmembers. Children under 3 are free. In case of rain, the rain date is Saturday, Nov. 26.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Allouise Morgan, who celebrated with her children and their families on Nov. 11, Jim DiMattia Sr., who celebrated on Nov. 16, Audrey McCarron, who turns 17 on the 17th, and to her big brother, Greg McCarron Jr., who turns 19 on the 20th. Also celebrating on the 20th, her 15th birthday, is Carina Cataloni. That’s a lot of Scorpios. Later in the month, on the 28th to be exact, the younger Jim DiMattia and his brother, Andy, will be turning 19 years old. If you see any of these folks around, be sure to wish them well.

The Federated Church in Edgartown will hold its seventh annual Festival of Wreaths on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 until 7 pm, in the Parish House and Meetinghouse, at 45 South Summer Street, Edgartown. This is a free event.

Visit the Meetinghouse to see the 75 hand-decorated natural wreaths for home or business. Try to get there early to see them before they are all sold, and enjoy the wonderful smell of fresh-cut evergreens. If you decide to purchase one of the wreaths, they are for sale for $45, $55, and $65, depending on your generosity. The proceeds from this event help maintain and preserve the 1832 Sara Mayhew Parsonage, an important home in the Edgartown Historic Preservation District.

If you wish to just socialize, please stop by the Parish House for hors d’oeuvres and beverages, or to sing Christmas songs around the piano. While there, you may want to take a look at a number of items that will be raffled, and some really great items on silent auction.

For more information, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out their website at federatedchurchmv.org.

My deadline next week is a bit early, due to Thanksgiving. If you could get me your news by Friday, it would be much appreciated. I wish you all a peaceful and joyous week. Be gentle with yourself, and with others. We are all doing the best we can.