Grant Pertile joins Bryant University tennis team

Grant Pertile of Edgartown recently signed a letter of intent to play tennis at Bryant University (BU) in Rhode Island. Grant started playing tennis on the Island and then resumed his training at the Manchester Athletic Club in Manchester. Grant is the son of Paul and Barbara Pertile. His father is the longtime tennis director at Edgartown Yacht Club. Grant recently won a Gold Ball National Championship in the Men’s Open Doubles division in Newport at the Hall of Fame in August. Grant will enroll in college at BU next fall.