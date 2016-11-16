Kenney family donates property to Martha’s Vineyard Community Horse Center

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Horse Center (MVCHC) recently announced that they had received ownership of Misty Meadows Farm from Carol and Jerry Kenney. The MVCHC is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round affordable programs that build leadership skills and self-esteem for teens.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in West Tisbury, includes a 14‐stall barn, indoor arena, and outdoor ring. The property abuts the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest, and offers miles of trails.

Over the past year the MVCHC has had a lease agreement with Misty Meadows and conducted several pilot programs. Not only were the programs popular, but the approach tested in the programs was judged to be very successful.

“We look at horses in a different way,” said instructor Emma McGlynn. “It’s about the relationships and skill building.”

In signing the deed over to MVCHC, Carol and Jerry Kenney said in a press release, “We are returning to the community what has been for decades a facility for people to connect with each other and the magic of horses. Horses and the Martha’s Vineyard horse community were at the center of our daughters’ formative years. We want to share this connection with others so they may benefit from how horses can foster character, responsibility, growth, and healing.”

In addition to gifting the property, the Kenneys will support startup operations: “In honor of Carol’s parents, Charles H. and Betty Brock, we are funding programming through

winter/spring 2019 to allow time to build the endowment to assure the center’s long‐term

sustainability.”

McGlynn said that programs will be offered to three age groups — ages 6 to 11, 11 to 13, and high school students and adults — and will include not only riding, but barn chores and grooming. The programs are designed to build a work ethic through developing a relationship with a horse.

Programs will start January 2017, offering unmounted horsemanship, equine-assisted learning (EAL), and group riding instruction. There will be an open house at Misty Meadows on Nov. 25 from 10 am to noon, which will include an opportunity to register to enter a lottery to be enrolled in programs. For more information, please visit mvhorsecenter.com.