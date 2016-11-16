Leslie Ingraham Malcouronne died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, at her home in Oak Bluffs. She was 69.

She was married to John H. “JB” Bunker. Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 pm and Sat., Nov. 19, from 11 am to 1 pm, with a funeral service at 1 pm officiated by Pastor Marcia Buckley. Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the family home. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.