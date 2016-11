Neva D. Thornhill died on Friday, Nov. 11, at her home in Vineyard Haven. She was 89.

Neva was married to Melvin D. Thornhill. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.