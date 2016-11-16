Oak Bluffs selectmen nix split tax rate and residential exemption

Oak Bluffs town assessor David Bailey made his annual appearance before selectmen at their regular meeting Tuesday night for the “setting of the tax rate” public hearing. Selectmen voted on the “taxable real and personal property” rate for the fiscal year, approving the new property tax rate of $8.15 per $1,000 worth of value, a four-cent raise from last year. Mr. Bailey said debt from the new fire station factored into the increase, but it was offset by appreciation in property values. “This is the first year in probably 10 years that there’s been an overall increase in home values across the board,” he said.

Following Mr. Bailey’s advice, the board voted unanimously against a split tax rate, a residential tax exemption, and an additional discount for open space.

“A split tax tends not to be an economic plus in towns this size, where there is so little commercial property,” Mr. Bailey said.

Tisbury is one of the few towns in the state with a split tax rate, in which commercial properties are taxed more than residential properties.

Mr. Bailey recommended against a residential exemption that would lower the tax rate on properties that are classified as a “primary dwelling” or “domicile.” “There aren’t many towns that have it; I think Provincetown did it last year,” he said. The average home in Oak Bluffs, valued at roughly $600,000, would save $500 a year in property taxes with a residential exemption, according to Mr. Bailey. He said roughly 2,000 of 5,000 residential properties could qualify, but the murky definition of “domicile” could open the door for many more applicants.

“The first year would be a total crapshoot,” he said.

Selectmen agreed that public forums on tax policy should be scheduled during the summer so seasonal owners have a voice. Mr. Bailey concurred, and said that based on his experience, the voice at those meetings would be a loud one. “Mashpee had the same discussion last summer, and it was like an uprising, but you get the opportunity to explain the logic behind it,” he said.

The board also followed Mr. Bailey’s advice and voted against an increased discount for open space.

In other business, Vineyard Medical Care has ended its effort to move operations to a building at 2 Ryan’s Way, just off the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. Selectmen voted unanimously 5-0 to accept the withdrawal of the home business application, submitted by Michael Loberg on August 25. Although the location is zoned residential, it housed the Martha’s Vineyard Chiropractic Center, and was owned by chiropractor Dr. John Campbell for more than 30 years.

Last, selectmen voted 4-0 to wish selectman Greg Coogan a happy 39th birthday, which falls on Thanksgiving Day.