Real Estate Transactions: November 7 – 11, 2016

Edgartown

Nov. 7, Tarcisio Roberto T. Deoliveira and Dineia Silva T. Deoliveira, now known as Dineia Cabral Dasilva, sold 18 Teaberry Lane to Dineia Cabral Dasilva for $32,000.

Nov. 10, Ian C. Murray sold 36 Teaberry Lane to Amy Hutton and John McIlwaine for $1,250,000.

Nov. 10, Hilary M. Latham and Meredith M. Fontaine, individually and as trustees of the Peter W. McClean Revocable Trust, sold 4 Cassandra’s Path to Philip J. Garbarino and Angela M. Annino for $525,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 7, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold Lots 19 and 25, Paddock Rd. to Island Dream Properties LLC for $1,000,000.

Nov. 8, Madalyn Mattoon, Personal Representative of the estate of Shirley Jane Krikorian (a/k/a Shirley J. Krikorian, Shirley P. Perry) sold 22 Lagoon Rd. to Michael and Adrianne Zappula for $475,000.

Nov. 10, Robert Pearlman and Karol Rose Pearlman sold 3 Wood Duck Way to Joseph K. Williams 3rd and Darryl B. Ford Williams for $840,000.

Nov. 10, Barbara Zimmerman sold Unit 202, 2 Pennacook Ave. to Jennifer Long and Samimah Aziz for $512,500.

Nov. 10, Peter J. Breese sold 36 Tia Anna Lane to John and Diane Crane for $732,000.

Nov. 10, Stig Y. Persson and Anita B.C. Persson sold 20 Old Barnes Rd. to Wilner Samson and Michelle Smedley for $1,200,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 10, William O. Nash and Nancy Nash sold 75 Mayflower Lane to William H. and Joy J. Turpie for $845,000.

Nov. 10, Thomas Michael Flynn and Larissa M. Flynn sold 104 Highland Ave. to Joan E. and Dylan J. Chaput for $550,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 7, Jan W. Whiting, Troy Maciel, and Laura Maciel sold 30 Pine Lane to JAR Vineyard Development LLC for $649,000.

Nov. 10, Barry N. Resnick and Cara Anticoli sold 209 Great Plains Rd. to Hilary and Patrick Moore for $295,000.