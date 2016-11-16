Slideshow: Permanent Endowment awards grants to 25 Vineyard nonprofits

An upbeat event on a rainy Tuesday night.

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
1 of 22
Adam Moore accepts an award for the Sherriff's Meadow Foundation. —Ralph Stewart
Ann Smith accepts an award for Featherstone. —Ralph Stewart
Anne Williamson is the vice chair of the Permanent Endowment Board of Directors. Emily Bramhall is the Acting Executive Director. —Ralph Stewart
Austin Grande, a Vineyard-House graduate, spoke after the awards were handed out, thanking the Personal Endowment program, Brock Calen, Sail MV, and the Island community for all of their help. He received a scholarship from the PEF to take the Coast Guard course for a captain's license. —Ralph Stewart
Barbara Milligan is the CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way, the guest sponsor of the evening. She gave the award to the Reverend Chip Seadale of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, who accepted the award on behalf of the Housing Assistance Corporation. —Ralph Stewart
Bear Harding accepts an award for the Shenendoah Foundation. —Ralph Stewart
Brian Ditchfield accepts an award for the MV Film Festival. —Ralph Stewart
Brock Calen accepts an award for Sail MV. —Ralph Stewart
Debbi Zetterberg, left, represented the Joy Fund in presenting a donor advised fund award to the Island Autism Group, represented by Kate DeVane, right. Simone Desorcy, center, accepted a Permanent Endowment 2016 grant award on behalf of Island Elderly Housing. —Ralph Stewart
Emma Green-Beach accepts an award for the Martha's Vineyard Shellfish Group. —Ralph Stewart
Gail Burke accepts an award for the Good Shepherd Parish. —Ralph Stewart
Ilona Metell accepts an award for the Rising Tide. —Ralph Stewart
Julia Burgess accepts an award for the Cottagers. —Ralph Stewart
Ken Chisholm accepts an award for Windermere. —Ralph Stewart
From left, Kim Baumhofer, Keith Dodge, and Austin Grande applaud recipients of Permanent Endowment Fund Grants. —Ralph Stewart
Leslie Clapp accepts an award for the Martha's Vineyard Center for Living. —Ralph Stewart
Lisa Varno accepts an award for the Martha's Vineyard Children's Chorus. —Ralph Stewart
Luanne Johnson accepts an award for Biodiversity Works. —Ralph Stewart
Emily Bramhall, right, introduced Myra Stark, who accepted an award on behalf of the Martha's Vineyard Cancer Support Group. —Ralph Stewart
Emily Bramhall introduced Paddy Moore, who accepted an award on behalf of Healthy Aging Martha's Vineyard. —Ralph Stewart
Paddy Moore accepts an award for Healthy Aging MV. —Ralph Stewart
Reverend Chip Seadale accepts an award for Houses of Grace. —Ralph Stewart

The Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard, the Island’s community foundation, held its inaugural grants awards ceremony Tuesday evening at the Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven. In all, 25 Island nonprofits received $155,000.
Founded in 1982, the organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life across the Island. In the past 34 years, the endowment has awarded more than $5.4 million in grants and scholarships. “In the past we made a simple press release, and either hand-delivered or mailed the checks,” Emily Bramhall, the endowment’s acting director, said. “This is the first year we gathered everyone together so that everyone could hear about the great work being done here.”
Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank co-sponsored the event, while the Cape and Islands United Way, Chilmark Chocolates, and Our Market were contributing sponsors. Awards were drawn from the James P. Cahen Fund, Ferro Redstone Fund, General Discretionary Fund, Harriet N. Goldberg Fund, Joy Fund, Lillian Hellman Recreational Fund, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund, Mayhew-Nevin Fund, and the Vineyard Fund for Board Development and Education.
Ms. Bramhall emceed the event and introduced the award recipients throughout the program.
The ceremony began with Donor Advised Fund Awards. The Joy Fund award went to the Island Autism Group. Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank gave out awards to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival and the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. The Vineyard Fund for Board Development award winner was the Cottagers, an organization celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Next on the schedule was the guest funder. Barbara Milligan, CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way, presented the award to the Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC). The Rev. Chip Seadale of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown accepted the award, representing the HAC local advisory group and Houses of Grace, the winter Island shelter program.
The Permanent Endowment grant awards comprised the remainder of the program.
Arts grants went to the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society, Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Chorus, and the Featherstone Center for the Arts.
Community grants were awarded to Ace MV, Good Shepherd Parish, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Sail MV, Shenandoah Foundation, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Museum, and Vineyard House.
Environmental grant recipients were Biodiversity Works, Great Pond Foundation, Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, and Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation.
Human service grants went to Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, Island Elderly Housing, Rising Tide, and Windemere.
Following the final grant awards, Emily Bramhall addressed the crowd. “While these grants go to support the organizations that provide services to Islanders, it is people themselves who provide our reasons for being,” she said.
Ms. Bramhall then introduced a special guest, Austin Grande, a graduate of Vineyard House, who was a direct recipient of grants awarded from the endowment. Mr. Grande received a scholarship to take the Coast Guard course for earning a captain’s license. He spoke movingly, relating how the endowment, Vineyard House, Sail MV, and the support of the Island community had helped to change his life and spark his passion for the sea.