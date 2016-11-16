He suggests rethinking emigration plans

To the Editor:

So the word on the pages of this distinguished publication (Nov. 10, “The morning after: Islanders react to President-elect Donald Trump”) concerning the election result is that disappointment, fear, shock, embarrassment, and a yearning to migrate are beginning to stir. Canada has been mentioned, but I believe those folks have a rather extreme vetting process; and I wouldn’t plan on being a marijuana farmer up there. On the other hand, I hear that Mexico has a lot of recently vacated affordable housing, but their gun control laws don’t seem to be having the desired effect for the average citizen. Life is full of tradeoffs. BTW, I hear that when Canadians need serious medical care, they travel south.

Hanley Clifford

Chappaquiddick