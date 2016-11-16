Thanksgiving meals made easy on Martha’s Vineyard

Everybody plays a role on Thanksgiving Day. Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, cook-from-home host, the show-up-sit-down-and-eat guest, or you fall somewhere in between, there’s no wrong way to do Thanksgiving. Thankfully, Island businesses are ready to accommodate.

For the show-up-sit-downers:

The Black Dog Tavern is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at three different seating times: noon, 2 pm, and 4 pm. Meals are $40, or $20 for kids ages 12 and under. Take in the iconic view of Vineyard Haven Harbor from the cozy tavern while enjoying a homemade turkey dinner with friends and family. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended. Book yours at 508-693-9223.

Or, join the Harbor View Hotel for a hassle-free holiday. Their Thanksgiving buffet is open from 12 until 5 pm, and includes a number of flavorful options by some of Edgartown’s best culinary talent. At $60 per person, and $25 for kids, treat yourself to a grand feast with everything you could want on Thanksgiving Day. For the full menu and more information, visit harbor-view.com/dining/thanksgiving-dining. For reservations, call 508-627-3761.

For the do-it-yourselfers:

The FARM Institute is offering a “Turkey to Table” workshop at Rosewater Market on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 until 7 pm. Pick up some serious turkey know-how with Chef Tina Miller, who will go over all the brining, roasting, stuffing, and gravymaking it takes to get a good turkey on the table. $65 for members, $75 for nonmembers, and preregistration is required. For more information, visit farminstitute.org.

Island Grown Initiative also has some suggestions for good places to buy ingredients. The Winter West Tisbury Farmers’ Market at the Ag Hall is a fresh place to start this Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. You can also pick up ingredients at Ghost Island Farm in Vineyard Haven, Mermaid Farm in Chilmark, Grey Barn Farm in Chilmark and Cleveland Farm in West Tisbury. Call other farms near you to see what they have in stock.

For the in-betweeners:

Humphreys is now taking Thanksgiving orders for pies, pies, and more pies. Sweet or savory, dessert or meal, they’re bringing pies to the next level, and even offering gift certificates and free giveaways on social media. For more information, visit humphreysmv.com or call 508-693-6518.

Get your side dishes at Morning Glory Farm. The cutoff date is Nov. 21, so there’s still plenty of time. They’re offering a ton of farm-made specials, including chicken stock, roasted vegetables, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sage stuffing, butternut squash with maple ginger butter, and garlic mashed potatoes, to name a few. Call 508-627-9003 to place an order.

Pies, sides, and biscuits from 7a Foods are another way to fill your table. They’re accepting orders until Monday, Nov. 21, at 4 pm. Grab some roasted root vegetables, sausage stuffing, whole-berry cranberry sauce, pumpkin, pecan, or sour cream apple pie. For more information and a full menu, visit the 7a Foods Facebook page. Place an order at 508-693-4636.

The Scottish Bakehouse also loves cooking for your family gatherings. Holiday pies, tea breads, and gluten-free and paleo desserts available for preorder until Monday, Nov. 21. For more information, call 508-693-6633 or visit scottishbakehousemv.com.

Did we miss your favorite place to get Thanksgiving fixin’s? Give us a shout on social media.