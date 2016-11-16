Tin Hangar, the new restaurant by the McGroarty family, owners of the adjacent MV Wine and Spirits, opened in the former Flatbread location on Nov. 15 after a soft opening for friends and family last weekend. The new casual dining restaurant is focused on pizza, but also includes appetizers, burgers, and entrées from fried chicken to steak frites by Chef Brian Counihan. They will serve beer and wine year-round, and also hold a seasonal full liquor license, which allows them to serve other alcohols through December, and again starting in April. Prices range from about $10 for a sandwich to $18 for an entrée or a small pizza, or $24 for a large pizza. The Tin Hangar is currently open for dinner from 3 pm until 9 pm. For more information or to order takeout, call 508-693-1137.