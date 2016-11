The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that there will be overnight lane closures and restrictions on Nov. 20 and 21 at the Bourne Bridge rotary (interchange of Routes 6, 25 and 28) . Motorists encouraged to avoid the rotary and use the Sagamore Bridge.

These closures and restrictions will be in place from 7 pm , on Sunday, Nov. 20 , through 5:30 am , on Monday, November 21 , and from 7 pm on Monday, Nov. 21 , through 5:30 am , on Tuesday, Nov. 22 .