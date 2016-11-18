Ruth Welch, 91, died on Nov. 16. Ruth was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Boston. She was the oldest daughter of Charles Alfred and Ruth Yerxa Welch of Marblehead and Chappaquiddick.

Following her graduation from Vassar College in 1946, Ruth moved to Geneva, Switzerland, where she resided for 63 years before returning to Chappaquiddick in 2009. In Geneva, Ruth worked for the Labor et Fides Publishing House, which published French Protestant books. She was an avid gardener, photographer, and accomplished horsewoman who enjoyed competing in dressage, show jumping, and cross-country events.

Ruth was predeceased by her youngest sister, Hope Welch Slater, and brother-in-law, Allen D. Slater. She is survived by her sister, Edith Welch Potter, and brother-in-law, Robert G. Potter. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, 11 greatnieces and -nephews, and three great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Ruth’s family will receive visitors on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Federated Church, South Summer Street, Edgartown, beginning at 10 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am. A private burial will be held on Chappaquiddick following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chappaquiddick Community Center, PO Box 2966, Edgartown, MA 02539 or the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, PO Box 249, Edgartown, MA 02539. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.