Slideshow: Katama General Store is demolished to make way for new building

The Katama General Store was demolished on Friday morning, Nov.18 to make way for a new building. Owners Jackie and Doug Korell plan to build a new store on the same location. The old building, built in 1958, was originally a laundromat before the Korells bought it 14 years ago. They looked upon the demolition with mixed feelings.

“It’s certainly been emotional, but I’m ready for the new building,” Ms. Korell said. “We’ve outgrown this space.”

“I’m more excited than sad,” Mr. Korell said. “But it’s hard to watch something that was a large part of your life disappear.

Penny Townes, who has worked at Katama General Store for six years, had one word in particular for the sight of the rubble: “Lovely,” she said. “Do you know how hot it was in there this summer? I’m definitely looking forward to a new store.”

The Korells said they look forward to building a new space to better accommodate their employees and customers, citing the lack of space as a factor in tearing down the building. They saved the cupola that was perched atop the former store and hope to put it on the new building. Mr. Korell said construction will start as soon as Monday and he hopes to have the store running before Memorial Day next year.