Tisbury selectmen ban anchoring in Lake Tashmoo and Lagoon Pond

The Tisbury board of selectmen voted unanimously to ban anchoring in Lake Tashmoo and Lagoon Pond eelgrass areas that are designated in the latest Massachusetts Ocean Resource Information System (MORIS) maps. These are put out by the state as an online coastal mapping tool. The motion, made by selectman Tristan Israel and seconded by selectman Larry Gomez, also suggested the ban be incorporated into waterways regulations, which will require a public hearing. Both selectmen, along with selectmen chairman Melinda Loberg, voted in approval.

In August, selectmen asked the Harbor Management Committee (HMC) to work with the Eelgrass Advisory Committee to come up with a map of where people could anchor.

Jim Lobdell, chairman of the HMC, presented the map during the selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. He told the board that the majority of the HMC proposed and voted to recommend no anchoring in Drew Cove, as well as other areas with extensive eelgrass, and areas mapped out by the shellfish committee in Lake Tashmoo.

Mr. Lobdell suggested allowing anchoring in the areas that had no eelgrass. Ignoring the request from the selectmen, the HMC also recommended allowing anchoring in some areas where eelgrass is sparse.