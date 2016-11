Updated, 6:34 am, Monday

The Steamship Authority is running boats on a trip-by-trip basis, but has canceled the following trips:

7 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, due to weather conditions

7 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole to due to weather conditions

The Authority advises calling 508-548-3788 or 508-693-0367 or visiting steamshipauthority.com to check on current status.