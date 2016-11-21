Gifts of good taste

MVTimes graphic designer Nicole Jackson answers the call to find the yummiest Made-on-MVY treats for her friends and family.

In the holiday spirits

Celebrate with a bottle of Martha’s Vineyard–made vodka made by Martha’s Vineyard Distilling Co. It’ll surely have you rocking around the Christmas tree. This is the distillery’s first winter. Their spirits could keep your family and friends (and yourself) warm. The vodka is handcrafted in small batches, and sells for a reasonable price at most Island package stores.

If you are up to the challenge, make your own spiked eggnog with Island fresh eggs: Eggnog recipe by Jan Buhrman found at kitchenporch.com/livinglocal/index.php/2014/12/eggnog/

Hot sauce fanatic

We all have that friend who douses their food — every food — in hot sauce. The Black Dog carries its own hot sauce at its retail locations, and at BD Cafe and the BD Water Street Bakery. Although it’s not made on-Island, it’s been handpicked by the Black Dog hot sauce taste testers. Send it to your coolest hot-loving friends, and every time they use it they’ll think of you and Martha’s Vineyard.

LeRoux Gourmet and LeRoux at Home are the go-to stores for local artisanal food gift giving. Here’s what you can get in one-stop shopping there: their own balsamic vinegar and olive oils, Monica’s Artisan Raw Honey (a staple winter gift), Martha’s Vineyard Tea, By-the-Sea Sea Salt, Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt, Fella’s Barbecue Sauce or jelly, Enchanted Chocolates, State Road Chocolate bars of every variety, Rosewater’s new Campground Chocolate, Mimi’s Hittin the Sauce, Mr. G’s Hot Sauce, Grey Barn Cheese, Chesca’s jams, and Kitchen Porch preserves. Give your Island-made gift an accessory, maybe a teapot for the tea and honey, or a shaker set for the Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt. Don’t forget about your puppy’s stocking: Busta’s Besties makes organic dog treats for your pooch.

The Net Result

Want to really surprise a loved one? How about Martha’s Vineyard fresh fish at their door? The Net Result will gift-wrap and ship things such as Island scallops, smoked bluefish, or even a live lobster. Great for the person who has everything. Call 508-693-6071, or just stop by.

MV Kimchi

After some searching, I was pleased to find this handmade Korean kimchi at The Net Result. It’s also sold at Ghost Island Farm in West Tisbury, and Vineyard Grocer in Vineyard Haven. The artwork on the lid is particularly beautiful — a drawn collage of the ingredients used to make the product. This would make a great gift for the person in your family who shies away from the sweets commonly served around the holidays.

No time to bake

If you feel like giving someone a homemade baked good, stop by Cronig’s Market. They carry a variety of goodies from our bakers: Val cakes, Little Rock Farm, Not Your Sugar Mamas, Orange Peel Bakery, Pie Chicks, and Vineyard Delight. There’s a remarkable assortment to choose from, including biscotti, pies, cookies, granola, quiches, chocolates, shortcake biscuits, baklava, and lemon twists. Most of the local products are located in the back of the store, in front of the deli department.

Uncanny

The Scottish Bakehouse sells canned goods and preserves made from its garden crops, featuring flavors such as Havasu chili pepper, organic pear butter, ajvar roasted red pepper, Eastern European sauce, chimichurri, apple butter, hot sauce, pickled Italian cherry peppers, and cherry pepper sauce. There is something for everybody’s taste buds. The sauces and preserves come in homey, gently used Mason jars, and are adorned with a charming Bakehouse tag. Prices range from $6 to $16.

Murdick’s Fudge

Who doesn’t like fudge? Murdick’s Fudge is handmade locally, and perfect to bring to a holiday party or Yankee swap, or as a gift for a boss or co-worker, or even to ship to a friend overseas. Martha’s Vineyard–themed gift boxes are available, in addition to sleeves of fudge of various flavors. The store in Edgartown is open until a few days before Christmas, or you can always order online, although they usually are giving away samples, so it might be worth your while to stop in … murdicks.com.

Find an old basket or crate in your attic, or pick one up from the local thrift store, and head over to Morning Glory Farm. They have an array of choices to customize your gift basket perfectly. Add a theme such as meat and cheese, vegan, gluten-free, fruits, grilling items, or sweets, or pick your personal favorites. Baked and canned goods are made with crops from the farm in their kitchen. If you aren’t feeling creative they will put together one for you with prices starting at $40.