Hurricanes represent the Vineyard at state Cross-Country Invitational

The Martha’s Vineyard Hurricanes Youth Running Club ran in the eighth annual Massachusetts Middle School Cross-Country Invitational in Devens on Nov. 5, 2016. Over 2,500 runners and 120 schools from across the state competed on a 1.8-mile course. The Vineyard Hurricanes were represented by 12 students, all of whom ran well against their competition. Zachary Utz, a seventh grader at the Tisbury School, placed 17th among 200 runners in his age group, with a time of 11:32.

The Hurricanes are a youth running club for Island students in grades 5 through 8, with year-round programming geared toward encouraging youth running, healthy lifestyle choices, and opportunities for competition. They run twice a week at different Island locations, and participate in local running events. The Hurricanes are in their second year, and have grown from a group of five to approximately 20 students. They hope to continue to grow, and welcome new runners at any time. They are coached by Reaan Steenkamp and Kimberly Kirk. For information, please contact them at mvmiddleschoolxcountry@gmail.com.