Margaret Benson Good

Margaret “Anne” Benson Good died at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Oct. 17, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 80.

Daughter of Mary Knox Benson and George Woodley Benson, Anne was born on Nov. 22, 1935, in Great Crosby, Lancashire, England. She attended West Kirby Grammar School for Girls, and it was during her younger years that she fell in love with horses and sailing. She was actively involved with the West Kirby Sailing Club starting at age 14. Anne attended Liverpool University, where she trained to become a physical therapist.

In 1959 Anne came to America “for a year’s adventure,” and worked at the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Hartford, Conn., as a physical therapist, and was later promoted to director of the physical therapy department. During the summer of 1959, she first visited the Vineyard and Nantucket. She met Meverell Locke Good Jr. in 1960, and they spent their honeymoon on the Vineyard in 1961. They lived in Hartford for a year, and then moved to West Hartford. There Anne loved cultivating her garden, walks at Westmoor Park, and tennis at Red Oak Country Club. They continued to visit the Vineyard.

Anne and Mev raised three children in West Hartford, and the family would spend several weeks each summer in Vineyard Haven. In 1981 they purchased a home, and then in 1987 moved permanently to the Island. The beautiful Island strongly reminded Anne of the seaside town of West Kirby, her hometown.

Anne became very active in the Island community. She worked for the Vineyard Nursing Association as a physical therapist for many years, primarily helping the elderly all over the island. She also worked for the Town of Edgartown’s personnel board.

Anne absolutely loved being on the open sea, and was very at home within the Island’s sailing community. Whether she was on her own Sunfish or her Corinthian named Diana, leisurely sailing with others for fun, or racing on Sundays competitively, she thrived on the adventure and beauty of being on the water. Anne was a member of the Holmes Hole Sailing Association for many years. In more recent years, she shifted from sailing to rowing, and greatly enjoyed her year-round morning rowing exploits with the Saturday 9 am Boat.

When not on the ocean, Anne was happiest in her garden, or on many walks around the Island, which she loved so dearly. She also greatly enjoyed playing tennis.

Anne served on the Tisbury Conservation Commission for 25 years. She was also a volunteer tour guide at the Polly Hill Arboretum for many years. A lover of animals, over the course of her life, Anne had a horse, numerous dogs, cats, and even some Muscovy ducks.

Always intellectually curious, Anne was an avid reader. The New Yorker was a constant companion, and she was content reading a wide range of literature. She was a theatergoer for many years, and became a very active member of the Island playreading group, which met weekly to read and discuss a variety of plays and playwrights. Anne was devoted to PBS; viewing “Masterpiece Theatre” and “Mystery” was a ritual.

Anne was very artistic and creative for all of her life. An avid cook, Anne loved the challenge of cooking complex recipes or merging two different recipes to see if she could improve the taste or texture. She also enjoyed painting scenes from nature with watercolors.

Anne is survived by her three loving children, Amanda Good Hennessey (Art) of Somerville, Trevor Good, and Samantha Good Horton (Michael) of Nantucket. She leaves two grandchildren, Alexander Meverell Horton and Isabelle Anne Horton of Nantucket.

A memorial service will be held on the Island at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group.