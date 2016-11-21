Martha’s Vineyard United soccer ends their first season

MV Fire are the boys' 2016 Division 2 Champions. Front row, from left: Kaden Mercier, Shaun Thomas-Rogers, Caleb Dubin, and Parker Bradlee. Back row from left: Assistant Coach Nate Walsh, Antori Green, Walker Brescia, Sam Gurney, Matheus Rodrigues, Darin Kral and Coach John Walsh. —Manny Estrella
The MV Red Bulls hoist up their trophy after winning the boys Division 1 Championship. —Manny Estrella
Kneeling, from left, Ella Keene, Georgia Magden, Clare Mone, Paige Anderson, and Caroline Kelleher. Standing, from left, Maggie Best, Sydney Emerson, and Cassidy Kelleher. —Manny Estrella

MV United wrapped up their inaugural season of the Island League on Saturday, Nov. 12. Teams took to the pitch at the Oak Bluffs School with hopes of holding the MV United Island Cup Championship Trophy at the end of the day. The MV Red Bulls won the boys’ Division 1 championships; MV Fire won the boys’ Division 2 title; MV Pride won the girls’ Division 2 championships. MV Crew was a finalist in the boys’ Division 1 championships; MV Union was a finalist in the boys’ Division 2 championships; MV Breakers was a finalist in the girls’ Division 2 championships. MV United would like to thank players, parents, coaches, and referees for a very successful and productive inaugural season.