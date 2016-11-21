Martha’s Vineyard United soccer ends their first season

1 of 3

MV United wrapped up their inaugural season of the Island League on Saturday, Nov. 12. Teams took to the pitch at the Oak Bluffs School with hopes of holding the MV United Island Cup Championship Trophy at the end of the day. The MV Red Bulls won the boys’ Division 1 championships; MV Fire won the boys’ Division 2 title; MV Pride won the girls’ Division 2 championships. MV Crew was a finalist in the boys’ Division 1 championships; MV Union was a finalist in the boys’ Division 2 championships; MV Breakers was a finalist in the girls’ Division 2 championships. MV United would like to thank players, parents, coaches, and referees for a very successful and productive inaugural season.