Over the river and ‘Into the Woods’

At the Tisbury School play.

By
Stacey Rupolo

Dylan Biggs, Alana Nevin, and Nick Cranston look to a future filled with adventure in the opening number of "Into the Woods." — Stacey Rupolo
Mateo Darack plays a Prince who has fallen in love with Cinderella. — Stacey Rupolo
Faith Fecitt plays Cinderella. — Stacey Rupolo
Dylan Biggs, playing the Huntsman, steals a red cape from Anabelle Biggs, playing Little Red Riding Hood. — Stacey Rupolo
Anabelle Biggs plays Little Red Riding Hood in "Into the Woods." — Stacey Rupolo
Tobey Roberts, playing a Prince, tries to win the heart of Rapunzel. — Stacey Rupolo
Lily Sebastian, playing Rapunzel, lets her hair down from the tower. — Stacey Rupolo
Ella Buchert, left, is led through the woods by Alison Custer, the Baker's Wife, with Dylan Biggs at right, as the couple searches for items to give to the Witch. — Stacey Rupolo
Ella Clarke, playing the Witch, attempts to lead Dylan Biggs, playing the Baker, astray from his quest. — Stacey Rupolo
Anabelle Biggs skips through the woods as Little Red Riding Hood. — Stacey Rupolo
Cinderella's stepmother, Keissila Cecilio, left, and stepsisters, Rebecca Correa Silva and Lora Nikolova. — Stacey Rupolo
Alana Nevin plays Jack's mother in "Into the Woods". — Stacey Rupolo
Alana Nevin, right, urges her son Jack, played by Nick Cranston, to sell their milky white cow, played by Ella Buchert. — Stacey Rupolo
Students from Tisbury School got into the fairy tale spirit of the holidays last Friday and Saturday with a “junior” version of the smash musical play “Into the Woods.”

Dylan Biggs and Alison Custer played a Baker and his Wife, who must gather four items to reverse a curse from the Witch, played by Ella Clarke, and get the child they so desperately want. They set off through the woods to retrieve a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, and a slipper as pure as gold. During their magical journey and misadventures, they encounter Little Red Riding Hood, played by Anabelle Nevin; Jack and his Mother — with their magical beans — played by Nick Cranston and Alana Nevin; Cinderella, played by Faith Fecitt; Rapunzel, played by Lily Sebastian; and a pair of Princes searching for love, played by Tobey Roberts and Mateo Darack.

The Baker and his Wife gather the four items and reverse the curse, but happily ever after is not quite what they imagined it would be.