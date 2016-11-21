Students present at Maker’s Faire

By Julianne Joseph

Amidst drone races and larger-than-life robots perusing the booths, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students recently presented their inventions at the World Maker’s Faire in Queens, New York.

An important goal of the popular Maker Faire movement involves bringing people together to celebrate all sorts of creative innovation, from yarn animals to virtual reality goggles.

The first students to present were seniors Brahmin Thurber-Carbone and Camilla Prata, as well as junior Benjamin Tillman. Their project was called Engineering for Sustainability – Hydroponics Design. Then juniors Curtis Fisher, Elizabeth O’Brien, Garrett Zeilinger, and Harrison Dorr presented a session called Engineering Challenges in After School Enrichment Programs. They talked about the engineering challenges held after school once a month. For example, at one meeting students were challenged to build a produce scale, and a light bulb changer in 45 minutes.

The last presentation, Building a Usable Cell Phone Powered by Solar Power was done in the “Maker to Market Zone” area. Juniors Rose Engler and Kat Roberts ran the presentation.

“The trip went well,” said Chemistry teacher Dr. Natalie Munn who helped organize and chaperone the trip. “We had good projects to show. It also gave the students an opportunity to see the other projects.”

It was a memorable trip for the group. “After the presentation a national electric company came up to us and told us how impressed they were,” Kat said.

Dr. Munn said, “It gave the students an opportunity to present in front of an audience outside of Martha’s Vineyard. It’s great to share our work and see what other people have created.”