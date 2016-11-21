Tisbury: The Tisbury School Scholastic Book Fair

What do you think would represent the spirit of the holiday season on Martha’s Vineyard? The Times deadline for the Island Holidays cover design contest ends today, Nov. 23. You are just in time to submit your design, original artwork, or a photograph of something you made to bit.ly/IslandHolidays.

The Tisbury School Scholastic Book Fair begins Monday, Nov. 28, and runs through Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2:45 to 4 pm. On Wednesday the library will be open for the fair until 7 pm. Parents and friends are invited to come to the school library or to order books only between now and Dec. 2. To order books, go to scholastic.com/bookfairs and search “find a fair.” The Tisbury School uses funds raised at the book fair to purchase new resources for the library.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society will present its Thanksgiving concert on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 pm in the Old Whaling Church. The concert features the Martha’s Vineyard Piano Quartet, consisting of Stephanie Chase (violin), Scott Woolweaver (viola), Scott Kluksdahl (cello), and Delores Stevens (piano). The program includes Mozart’s “Piano Quartet in G Minor,” Beethoven’s “Cello Sonata in A Major,” “Duos for Violin and Viola” by Robert Fuchs, and “Four Pieces for Piano Quartet” by Richard Strauss. Tickets are $20 (cash or check) at the door; free for students.

Can I tell you that I never saw turkeys running around loose until we moved to the Island?

Where I grew up in northwest Connecticut, it seems we always had snow on the ground for Thanksgiving. Not heavy snow, just enough to be pretty and to require that you sweep or shovel the walks. Our holiday meals included immediate and extended family. Often our extended family included close neighbors, at least until several years after the war. We had chickens, so we could have substituted for the turkey; if so, I was too young to notice. We always had my father’s favorite vegetables — turnips and parsnips and green peas. Of course, we enjoyed cranberry sauce, biscuits, gravy, and stuffing, and mounds of mashed potatoes as well as pumpkin and mince pies for dessert.

After my husband and I moved to D.C., we decided we should go out to dinner on Thanksgiving. The idea of having a holiday meal in a restaurant somehow seemed wrong. There was no cleanup, but it just wasn’t Thanksgiving. The very next day I went looking for turkey in a market. I found a three-pound package of dark- and light-meat turkey with stuffing underneath, all packed with a layer of turkey skin, in an aluminum foil container. It heated beautifully, though I had to peel my own potatoes. Then we had our own leftovers, and we thought it felt more like the proper celebration of the holiday.

This year we are happily celebrating with family at the Black Dog. I think we can finally manage to do without any leftovers.

The Vineyard Haven library wants you to welcome our new children’s librarian, Libby Mueller, who has recently moved here from Connecticut, and congratulate current staff member Jennifer Rapuano, who has been promoted to young adult librarian. Meet Libby and Jennifer at the open house on Sunday, Dec. 4, at noon. Remember our library is open this winter most Sundays from noon to 4 pm.

If you are looking for gifts made on-Island, check out the Holiday Gift Show at Featherstone. The show will be open daily after Thanksgiving, from noon to 4 until Dec. 18. The variety is delightful, and you will be supporting local artists.

Linda Ziegler has an exhibit of plein air landscapes and still life paintings for sale at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse Art Space. Her show will continue through Dec. 8.

Appraisal Day with Skinner’s is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in the library. Bring your treasures to be evaluated by the experts between 9 am and 3 pm. No coins or jewelry or stamps. Cost is $15 for one item; three for $40. You should know that you can leave them to be auctioned by Skinner’s as well. Reservations are required at 508-627-4441, ext. 123.

Heard on Main Street: ’Tis the time — so take the time — to count your blessings.