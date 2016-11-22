Ivy Rose Runner

Rose Runner and Benjamin Runner of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Ivy Rose Runner, on Nov. 16, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ivy weighed 7.5 pounds.

Killian Leslie Leland

Kaitlyn Leland and Gregory Leland of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Killian Leslie Leland, on Nov.18, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Killian weighed 7 pounds,12 ounces, and joins his big brother Deacon.

Sophia Lavine Silva

Joice Bianca da Silva and Bruno Emilio da Silva of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Lavine Silva, on Nov. 20, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sophia weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces.

Reagan Elizabeth Ready

Erin Ready and Sean Ready of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Reagan Elizabeth Ready, on Nov. 20, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Reagan weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Kimberly da Silva Paula

Luciana da Silva Paula and Flávio da Silva Paula of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Kimberly da Silva Paula, on Nov. 21, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luciana weighed 7 pounds, 8.6 ounces.