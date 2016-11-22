Bridge Notes

At the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 14, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal, followed by Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen in second, Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in third, and Diane Drake and Lolly Hand in fourth. Games begin at 1:15.

At the 7 pm Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 15, nine pairs competed. First place went to Dan and Nancy Cabot, followed by Diane Drake and Lolly Hand in second, Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen in third, and Dotti Arnold and Art Spielvogel in fourth place.

The starting time for the Island Bridge Club has been changed back to 7 pm. At the game held Nov. 17, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Rich Colter, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse in second place, and Cecily Greenaway and Mollie Whalen in third place. Finishing in a three-way tie for fourth place were Barbara Silk, playing with Bea Phear, Caroline Baum, playing with Gerry Averill, and Diana Dozier, playing with Joan Perrine. If someone needs a partner for the Thursday night game only, call Marianne at 508-696-8015.