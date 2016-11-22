Edgartown School PTA launches a Shoe Collection Drive

From Nov. 15 to Jan. 15, 2017, the Edgartown School PTA is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds to benefit both the PTA organization and school events. According to a press release, the PTA will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected; Funds2Orgs.com will purchase all the donated footwear. Shoe donations will also support microenterprises in developing nations, and reduce what goes into landfills. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used, or new shoes at the Edgartown School cafeteria stage.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain, and grow businesses in places such as Haiti, Honduras, and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Deanna Laird, president of the Edgartown School PTA.

“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone,” added Principal John Stevens.