Martha’s Vineyard youth flag football season ends

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
Super Bowl Champs Vineyard Grey Team Coaches Jeff Mercier, Mark Clarke, Caleb Nicholson Brody Coyle, Jack Carbon, Wyatt Nicholson, Xavier Clarke, Parker Bradlee, Porter Moenke, Kaua DeOliveira, Jack Marshard, Kaden Mercier, Gunner Graham, and Mason Warburton. —Chris Porterfield

The Martha’s Vineyard Youth Flag Football season culminated this last Thursday with a championship game at the High School Varsity Field.

This season 70 kids from third to sixth grade played. The night began with the Vineyard Vegas Gold team battling out a win against the Vineyard Black team in the Thanksgiving Gravy Bowl.

The semi-final Turkey Bowl Classic saw Vineyard Powder Blue outmatch  the Vineyard Purple team. In the Super Bowl, Vineyard Grey outlasted Vineyard White by two points in a tightly contested defensive game. It was a great night that was complete with games, pizza, cake, trophies, and Vineyard pride.