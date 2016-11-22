Martha’s Vineyard youth flag football season ends

The Martha’s Vineyard Youth Flag Football season culminated this last Thursday with a championship game at the High School Varsity Field.

This season 70 kids from third to sixth grade played. The night began with the Vineyard Vegas Gold team battling out a win against the Vineyard Black team in the Thanksgiving Gravy Bowl.

The semi-final Turkey Bowl Classic saw Vineyard Powder Blue outmatch the Vineyard Purple team. In the Super Bowl, Vineyard Grey outlasted Vineyard White by two points in a tightly contested defensive game. It was a great night that was complete with games, pizza, cake, trophies, and Vineyard pride.