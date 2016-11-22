Richard J. Andrade Jr., 57, died Nov. 18 at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after a long battle with cancer, with his beloved wife by his side.

Richard was an Island native, and graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. After graduating he attended Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston and became an electrician. He worked on the Island for years, and then moved to Wyoming to further his experience. While there, he worked with the man who would become his brother-in-law.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his father and brothers.

Richard was predeceased by his mother, Martha Fay Andrade; his sister, Terry Andrade; and his favorite dog, June-June. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Connie Farina Andrade; his father, Richard J. Andrade Sr.; sisters Carol Andrade, Judy Martinek, and Debbie Luce; brothers Bob Andrade and Tom Andrade; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dogs, Smoky and Bandit, whom he loved very much.

The family would like to thank Fred Fragosa for all his love and support through the years. He was always there whenever they needed him.

Richard’s service will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made in the name of “Richard J. Andrade Jr. Memorial” account at the Edgartown National Bank.